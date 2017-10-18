Person killed in Hampton officer-involved shooting

A person was killed in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hampton.

According to WAVY, an officer from both the Newport News and Williamsburg police departments saw a pickup truck in Newport News that was stolen out of Chesapeake.

The officers then followed the truck to a 7-Eleven in Hampton. Police say the driver of the stolen truck drove toward the officers and struck their unmarked cruiser. This happened just before midnight.

The officers opened fire on the truck, and three people were struck by the bullets, according to WAVY. They were transported to the hospital where one of the suspects died.

Deandre Bethea, 24, died moments after arriving at the hospital. The other two suspects were taken into custody.

Both officers are on administrative leave.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12