Jefferson told lawyers to read these; now they'll be online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Nearly 200 years ago, Thomas Jefferson came up with a legal reading list for lawyers. Now, the University of Virginia is putting those books online.

Hundreds of texts ranging from legal dictionaries to books on English law are being made available to the public.

Jefferson's book list goes back to the creation of the University of Virginia, a project he took on after he served two terms as president. A voracious reader himself, Jefferson believed the school's library would be the heart of the new university.

Though many of the original books Jefferson had purchased were destroyed in a fire, the university has been re-creating the collection of law books Jefferson recommended and putting those online.

They hope to be finished scanning more than 300 works in October or early November.

