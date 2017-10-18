Finance report: Northam has cash advantage over Gillespie

Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam are vying for Virginia's governor.

New campaign finance reports show Democrat Ralph Northam with a hefty cash advantage over Republican Ed Gillespie.

Northam raised more than $7 million in September and had about $5.5 million in the bank.

Northam's big donors included unions and special interest groups like Planned Parenthood and the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, as well as best-selling authors John Grisham and David Baldacci.

Gillespie raised about $4.5 million with $2.5 million in the bank. His donors include former Advance Auto Parts CEO Nicholas Taubman, former President George W. Bush, and Altria.

The Libertarian in this race, Cliff Hyra, is far behind. At the end of September, he had about $4,000 in the bank.

