What your junk mail says about you

Your junk mail says a lot more about you than you might think. Printing all those brochures and catalogs costs a lot of money, so retailers and marketers don’t just send it out blindly.

They buy the data and that indicates you might be a potential customer. They look at everything from credit history and buying history to public records like mortgages to compile those mailing lists.

One way to opt out of unsolicited offers from many national companies for five years is to head over to DMAChoice.org. Register your address to opt-out of some of the junk mail.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12