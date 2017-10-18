Food Lion voluntarily recalls Chicken Tender Party Platter

Bride shares wedding with sister with special needs

Food Lion is voluntarily recalling their Chicken Tender Party Platter after an ingredient was left off the product's label.

The unlisted ingredient is milk, which could be life-threatening to those who have an allergy to dairy.

The company says the platter was sold at all Food Lion stores in North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Here are the details about the product:

Chicken Tender Party Platter, UPC# PLU 5976

Cold Chicken Tenders produced in store with the sell-by date of 10/16/17 through 10/20/17.

Hot Chicken Tenders produced in store with the sell-by date of 10/16/17.

Those who purchased the product should not consume it and may return it to Food Lion for a full refund.

