Mechanicsville woman dies in Gloucester crash

A Mechanicsville woman died after her car ran off the road in Gloucester on Monday morning.

According to WAVY, a preliminary investigation determined the woman was heading eastbound on Glenns Road, near Turks Ferry Road, when she ran off the road into a ditch and then hit a tree.

Her vehicle, a Honda Civic, became engulfed in flames after it overturned.

The woman, identified as Lindsey Blair Gregg, 22, of Mechanicsville, died at the scene.

Police told WAVY that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

