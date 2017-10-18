Eagles player Chris Long to donate paychecks to education

Bride shares wedding with sister with special needs

Philadelphia Eagles' defensive end Chris Long is giving away his final 10 paychecks this season to three cities he played in during his NFL career.

Long, 32, said the paychecks will go to four organizations he identified "whose missions focus on making education easily accessible to underserved youth while also providing students the support they need to develop strong social and emotional character," according to NBC Sports.

The four organizations are based in Philadelphia, Boston, and St. Louis.

According to NBC Sports, Long's base salary this season was $1 million.

Earlier this season, Long already gave away his first six checks of this season for scholarships in Charlottesville, his hometown.

