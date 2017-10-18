Northam maintains double-digit lead in Quinnipiac poll

Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam are vying for Virginia's governor.

A Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday shows that Democrat Ralph Northam has a 14-point lead over Republican Ed Gillespie in the race for Virginia's governor.

Northam's support is at 53 percent compared to Gillespie's 39 percent. Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra has 2 percent of the support.

This is a 4-point increase from Quinnipiac's September poll, which had Northam with a 10-point lead.

This poll comes just a day after a Wason Center poll showed Northam with a 4 point lead, which falls within that poll's margin of error. In that poll, Northam's lead shrunk by several percentage points from earlier this month.

In the Quinnipiac poll, Northam has strong support from independent voters with 53 percent of the support, compared to 39 percent for Gillespie.

"One number says it all. Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam’s 14-point lead among independent voters is all you need to know about the race to be Virginia’s next governor,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The Quinnipiac poll has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.7 percent.

Another poll released Wednesday by the Wason Center shows that President Donald Trump's performance is impacting about one-third of voters' choices in the Nov. 7 election.

Nearly half the voters said in a candidate supports Trump said they would not vote for that candidate, the Quinnipiac poll showed.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12