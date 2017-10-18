Poll: Trump's performance impacting VA governor's race

A poll released Wednesday shows that President Donald Trump is a factor in voters' choices for governor in Virginia.

“Virginia voters have tended to choose a governor from the party not in the White House,” said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University. "This year, it looks like Donald Trump’s unpopularity is nudging them in that direction again."

About one-third of voters in the Commonwealth say that Trump is a factor in their choice.

The poll shows Trump's approval rating at 33 percent. Democrat Ralph Northam's voters are unified in their disapproval -- at 96 percent -- while Republican Ed Gillespie’s voters are divided -- 69 percent say they approve of Trump's performance while 22 percent disapprove.

In a poll released earlier this week, Northam holds a 4-point lead over Gillespie with a little more than two weeks to go until Election Day.

The polls have a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.2 percent.

