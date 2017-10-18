2 Virginia localities named in 'Happiest Cities' list

Monticello is one of the many places that helped Charlottesville land on the list. (Source: pixabay.com)

Smile! Virginia is a happy place to live, according to a recent list released by National Geographic.

Two Virginia localities -- Charlottesville and the Alexandria/Arlington -- made the top 25 list of the magazine's "Happiest Cities in the United States" list.

Charlottesville comes in at No. 3 on the list, just behind Santa Cruz, California, and Boulder, Colorado.

"Along the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville has ample opportunities for getting outdoors between visits to Monticello and the University of Virginia -- both listed as World Heritage sites," the article said.

Alexandria/Arlington is 21st in the list.

"Most think of Washington, D.C., as the capital of the free world, but to locals, it’s simply a great place to live," National Geographic said. "Aside from free museums and lots of green space, the city has enjoyed a booming food scene in recent years."

