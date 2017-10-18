First-graders to remember classmate who died after being hit by vehicle

Classmates of a little boy who was killed when he was hit by a car earlier this month will come together to celebrate his birthday.

Jamari Howard, of Hopewell, would have turned 7 years old Wednesday.

In his memory, his first-grade classmates will hold a balloon-release ceremony at Dupont Elementary School. Some classmates will blow bubbles.

Students are asked to wear red and blue, or "Spiderman" attire, because Jamari loved "Spiderman."

Jamari died on Oct. 1 after he was struck on Winston Churchill Drive at the Twin Rivers Apartment complex.

"Our hearts are broken, but we celebrate his short little life and the blessing he was to his extended family at school," Hopewell Public Schools said after Jamari's death.

"I wouldn't wish this not even on my worst enemy. This is very hard to deal with,” his mother Shaquita Howard said at a vigil earlier this month.

