Jefferson Davis vandalized for second night in a row

For the second night in a row, police are investigating vandalism at the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to find the words "racist" and "ban KKK" painted on the statue.

This comes just hours after crews cleaned off the statue after someone vandalized it Monday morning.

Taxpayers have already spent $13,000 in removing graffiti from the Confederate monuments in the last two years.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

