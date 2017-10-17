PHOTOS: Police need help finding man who robbed Henrico bank

The thief fled the scene in a burgundy or red Ford Ranger pickup truck. (Source: Henrico Police Department)

Henrico police are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the man went into the Wells Faro Bank on Brook Road around 3:40 p.m.

The man then passed a note to the teller, who complied.

The thief fled the scene in a burgundy or red Ford Ranger pickup truck.

No weapons were used during the robbery, and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

