3 plead guilty to roles in MS-13 revenge killing

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) - Three associates of the MS-13 street gang have pleaded guilty to their roles in the revenge killing of a 15-year-old girl.

The pleas Tuesday are the first convictions in the related killings of Damaris Reyes Rivas, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and 21-year-old Christian Sosa Rivas of Fairfax City.

The Washington Post reports that each of the three pleaded guilty to charges that included abduction as part of deals with prosecutors in the girl's death.

Court records indicate that all three are expected to be witnesses in the upcoming trials of three other people charged directly with her killing.

An FBI agent testified during a preliminary hearing this summer that she was killed because gang members believed she had lured Sosa Rivas to his death weeks earlier.

