Police remind parents to lock guns after 2nd grader brings loaded weapon school

Colonial Heights investigators are warning parents to lock their guns after a second grade student brought a loaded gun to Lakeview Elementary Tuesday morning, resulting in a family friend's arrest.

"Immediately I went into panic mode,” said parent Tracy Helmich.

Helmich’s daughter Riley was at Lakeview Elementary when one of her schoolmates brought the gun to class.

"That could be even dangerous for the kids in his class,” said fifth grader Riley Campbell.

Now Captain William Anspach is calling on parents with guns to be extremely cautious.

"A gun owner is responsible for their gun and they are responsible to make sure that it’s locked up, that it’s secured and that it can’t get into the hands of children,” he said.

In this case, investigators say a friend of the little boy's mother, Stanley Banks, left his gun at the family's home overnight.

"Children are curious,” said Anspach. “When they see something they're not familiar with, they want to explore it. They want to show it to their friends, and in this case, that's what we believe happened.”

Police say although the weapon was loaded, there was no ammo in the actual chamber of the gun.

“It could not fire … He would have to have the knowledge and skills and strength to load that weapon,” Anspach said.

But that didn’t stop parents from panicking.

“All the what ifs and things that could have happened, especially with everything going on today, I was a wreck,” Helmich said.

That's why the school Superintendent says there's a zero tolerance policy for weapons.

"The student will be dealt with in a very firm disciplinary way,” said Dr. Joseph Cox.

He says in general, students found with weapons face suspension at the very minimum.

Banks faces two charges - contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing a juvenile to access a firearm. He’s due in court later this month.

