RESTAURANT REPORT: numerous flies in popular chicken restaurant

Chick-fil-A is a popular fast food chicken chain that usually earns good scores on health inspections, but one location in eastern Henrico racked up violations on its last check up, including numerous flies in the facility. That's not all an inspector found - the report shows 20 violations in all.

It was the Chick-fil-A at 4443 South Laburnum Avenue in Eastern Henrico. It had three priority violations, four priority foundation, and 13 core violations. The report also shows an insect control device located over the tea station where dead insects may fall, and the inside of the breading station and thawing cabinet had accumulations of grime and debris. The inspector "highly recommended a cleaning schedule." Six violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant franchisee Greg Williams sent us this statement: "Food safety and cleanliness is our utmost priority at Chick-fil-A White Oak Village. We take concerns identified in the health department's inspection report very seriously, and a follow-up report performed on Oct. 5 showed all issues have been corrected."

In Richmond, Nino's Italian Delight Pizza Express at 9200 Stony Point Road had four priority violations, three priority foundation, and two core violations. The report shows a hand sink was being used to thaw pepperoni and sausage, an employee failed to wash their hands before food preparation after handling soiled utensils and money, and a display case was not keeping cheesecake cold enough. Reports show most violations were fixed on the spot, and all were fixed when the inspector returned. I spoke with the owner by phone, who says they responded immediately to each item, and had the display case repaired to maintain the proper temperature.

We gave our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award to Liquid Cafe at 4 North 18th Street in Richmond. The bar and grill offers food and drinks in a unique and clean atmosphere. It has aced six health inspections.

