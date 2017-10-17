Burglars breaking into locked cars at area gyms

Police are investigating a string of car break-ins at Richmond and Fredericksburg area YMCAs. (Source: NBC12)

Ashland police say victims report locked cars being broken into in the YMCA parking lot Monday, Oct. 16. All the incidents happened during daylight hours.

According to police, the vehicles were entered by breaking the driver's side window and stole pocketbooks containing credit cards and cash.



Police are now reminding residents to lock vehicles and secure or remove items of value in plain view.

Safety tips to remember when leaving your vehicle unattended:

Never leave your doors unlocked.Never leave your car running (unattended)

Do not leave your keys in the ignition or inside your vehicle

Completely close all windows and doors

Do not leave valuables in your vehicle (if you must do so store items in the trunk or in a secure compartment)

Park in well lighted areas (after dark)

If you have any questions, please contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-412-0600.

NBC12 contacted the regional office for the Richmond area YMCAs and were given the following statement:

“The YMCA is committed to ensuring the safety of our members and their personal belongings. We encourage and remind members at all branch locations to secure valuables inside lockers made available in the facility, as well as lock vehicle doors to minimize the risk of theft. The Y is working with law enforcement to increase patrols at all locations to help ensure the safety and protection of everyone.”

NBC12 reached out to the Caroline County YMCA who reports a couple of similar break-ins.

