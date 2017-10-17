Petersburg police save 2 woman after suspected opioid overdoses

Two woman were saved after suspected opioid overdoses thanks to Petersburg police.

According to police, the first overdose happened Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Halifax Street.

Officers were called to the area around 2 p.m. for a woman who was unresponsive in her vehicle. When they arrived, an officer broke the window and found a needle inside.

The woman was given two doses of Naloxone and is now recovering.

On Tuesday, officers gave a double dose of Naloxone to another woman, this time at King Motel in the 600 block of E. Wythe Street.

When officers arrived around 6:30 p.m., they found a woman unresponsive inside a room with a syringe laying on the night stand.

Due to her weak pulse, a detective had to administer two doses of the life-saving drug before the woman came to.

The woman was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

