Petersburg police save 2 woman after suspected opioid overdoses

A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.
Manquel Lewis has been saving his car detailing tip money to help buy new personalized uniforms for the team.
Two woman were saved after suspected opioid overdoses thanks to Petersburg police.
A call for help was answered for a transplant recipient who needed help getting up and down the stairs.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
It's been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster's on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.
A Jonesboro woman faces a felony child endangerment charge after police say she left her one-month-old baby in a hot car while she shoplifted.
Tiger Truck Stop officials have confirmed its mascot of 17 years, Tony, died Monday.
An investigation with ties to South Mississippi could bring down a major manufacturer of fentanyl and other opiate substances.
