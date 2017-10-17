Acts of Kindness: Coach honored for going extra mile at work

Manquel Lewis details cars for a living. But in his spare time, he coaches his young son’s football team, “The Capitol City Blackhawks.”

Lewis has been saving his car detailing tip money to help buy new personalized uniforms for the team. He believes it will help instill a sense of pride and community among the 7 to 9 year olds to have their name on their shirts.

One of his car detailing customers agrees.

Local businesswoman Linda Hochstein was already impressed by Manquel’s work ethic.

She says in addition to cleaning her car, Manquel surprised her by fixing a bumper that was damaged in a wreck and getting rid of a squeaking sound.

Now, she’s surprising him with our $300 token of appreciation.

Linda says she hopes his football team thinks it’s cool and that more people realize what a big difference kindness make in another’s life.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12