Transplant recipient regains independence with chair lift

A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
Manquel Lewis has been saving his car detailing tip money to help buy new personalized uniforms for the team.More >>
Two woman were saved after suspected opioid overdoses thanks to Petersburg police.More >>
A call for help was answered for a transplant recipient who needed help getting up and down the stairs.More >>
A call for help was answered for a transplant recipient who needed help getting up and down the stairs.More >>
Several families in Hopewell are turning to 12 On Your Side after they say their public housing complex is infested with rodents.More >>
If you have a hard time finding the ingredients you need to cook, or if you find yourself pitching outdated food from your pantry, these hacks could help.More >>
NBC12 has key information to pass along to you as it relates to employment contracts and the Virginia Department of Labor.More >>
Michael Morrissey says he started having trouble with his Comcast cable back on Sept. 12. He says his service would go out every night.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
A Facebook fugitive from the metro Detroit area, who once taunted police on the social media site, surrendered Monday night and even followed through on a promise to deliver a dozen donuts.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
Tiger Truck Stop officials have confirmed its mascot of 17 years, Tony, died Monday.More >>
A trio of sisters have been charged with assaulting a 12-year-old girl due to a "previous disagreement" between the victim and the suspects' young relative, Columbia Police Department investigators say.More >>
