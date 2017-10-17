Transplant recipient regains independence with chair lift

A call for help was answered for a transplant recipient who needed help getting up and down the stairs.

Earl “Christmas Snow” Fleming is a well-known makeup artist, drag performer and LBGT+ community advocate. And with his new stair lift, he says he’s hitting all the high notes.

Fleming needed the chair lift to remain independent after receiving a new heart and kidney just nine months ago.

On the very same day NBC 12 shared Earl's emotional plea and his fear of falling down the stairs in his home, Mobility Super Center called and offered to donate a $3,500 chair lift and install it at no cost.

Employees from Mobility Super Center were top-notch professionals. Clearly they had mastered the installation process and didn't miss a beat, all while secretly containing their excitement at meeting THE Earl Fleming. They later revealed that both were in awe of Earl's living-legend status.

“He's a very good host from what I hear when he does the fashion shows,” said Kelcey Henderson, a Mobility Consultant. “So, I'm just honored to have met him and be able to be a part of this."

The double organ transplant recipient received a Bruno Elon Strait Stair lift. It accommodates his height, and Henderson says it will work every day without an issue.

"Oh, how beautiful. Look at my ugly cry Oprah,” said Fleming when he saw his new lift.

Earl is hilarious and a good soul who instinctively expresses his gratitude in rhyme and song:

“Baby Love my Baby Love. I love my chair. Oh, I love my chair. I want to thank mobility for bringing it to me. I'm happy like I used to be,” he sang.

Fleming knows the gift is life-changing. He will no longer have a fear of falling while trying to make it up and down 17 steps.

"My fear was falling backwards especially,” he said. “I didn’t want anybody to come in here and find me not breathing. It (the stair lift) means that I can go to the bathroom more often when I need to go instead of trying to hold it; get to my bed if I need to. I don't have to sit up in this wheelchair and fall to sleep uncomfortably."

Mobility Super Center employees stayed with Fleming, going over the features until hewas relaxed and at ease in his new throne.

"It feels like heaven,” he sang.

Before his new heart and kidney, Fleming suffered for years.

He's grateful for a second chance to live and expresses gratitude because the chair lift is a necessity he could not afford.

“Diane, I want to thank you from the bottom of my new heart. I have to thank Matt, Channel 12, Kaye, Mobility Center,” he said.

Kaye Crenshaw owns Mobility Super Center. She and Earl modeled together back in the day. Kaye tells NBC 12 she saw Earl’s story and had to help.

