VCU picked 4th, Spiders 8th in Atlantic 10

Atlantic 10 men's basketball media day tipped off on Tuesday, giving fans a look as what they might expect during the upcoming season.

Rhode Island was picked to repeat as league champion. VCU is predicted fourth, while Richmond was tabbed eighth. The Rams have advanced to the conference championship game every year since joining the Atlantic 10 prior to the 2012-2013 season. Richmond is coming off a third place regular season finish a year ago.

Justin Tillman was the only local player on the preseason all-conference first team, while the Spiders' De'Monte Buckingham earned second team honors. Buckingham was the only non-senior on the first or second team.

Both teams tip off their season on November 10 at home, VCU hosting Grambling, Richmond hosting Delaware.

