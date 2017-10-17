Father charged in Hopewell toddler's death also under investigation for abuse

A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
Once called "the worst of the worst in Henrico County," leaders say they're upset over a possible rent increase at Essex Village.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is searching for the person who vandalized the Jefferson Davis statue overnight.More >>
A father facing numerous charges in the death of his toddler is also being investigated for child abuse.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
We have new details in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
A Jonesboro woman faces a felony child endangerment charge after police say she left her one-month-old baby in a hot car while she shoplifted.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.More >>
