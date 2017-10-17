Father charged in Hopewell toddler's death also under investigation for abuse

A father facing numerous charges in the death of his toddler is also being investigated for child abuse.

Virginia Beach child protective services confirms they are investigating Aaron Watford for alleged child abuse.

Watford and his girlfriend Telicia Russell are now facing multiple felony charges in Hopewell in connection to the death of two-year-old Cali'Deen Jones. Cali is Watford's son.

Virginia Beach CPS could not say whether the child involved in that investigation is Cali. It said the alleged abuse was reported on Sept.17, 2017; the investigation is ongoing.

The toddler died on Friday after he was taken to the hospital unconscious and with injuries.

The medical examiner is still working to determine Cali's cause of death. Family members say his twin sister also lived in the Hopewell home. \

Watford moved the family from Virginia Beach to Hopewell a few weeks ago.

