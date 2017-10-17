Culpeper man facing charges for actions during 'Unite the Right' rally

A Culpeper County man facing two misdemeanor charges for his actions during the "Unite the Right" rally appeared in court on Tuesday.

Corey Long, 23, is accused of using a flame-throwing device towards others at Emancipation Park, as well as an altercation on East Market Street, back on Aug. 12.

Long was arrested on Oct. 13 by Charlottesville police, but he is out of jail on an unsecured bond.

His next court date is Nov. 13.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12