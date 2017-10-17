New elementary school coming to Henrico

A new elementary school is coming to Henrico County as the school district tries to tackle the issue of overcrowding.

It will be built in a 10-acre wooded area, right next door to Holladay Elementary School on Galaxie Road off of Staples Mill.

Liem Morgan and his parents walk to Holladay elementary school every day.

"This is a really good school," said Robyn Reams, whose son is in kindergarten. "They've got really great teachers; the principal is wonderful."

Her son, Liem Morgan, has a pretty positive outlook on it, too.

“I’m actually doing letters from the alphabet and I'm doing some fun stuff," he said.

But just like other elementary schools in Henrico, the population at Holladay is growing too quickly, and the building can't keep up. The most recent numbers show it's way over capacity with more than 602 students, when it should only have 528 students.

Fathers like Sonny Cogbill know how important it is to keep class sizes small.

"It's hard for the teacher to get that one on one time with each student," he said.

So school leaders are building another elementary school, right next door on Galaxie Road. Artist renderings show it could be one or two stories.

"Ultimately, it's a pretty densely-populated area in terms of residential homes and businesses as well," said Andy Jenks, the HCPS spokesperson. "So it's not easy to find a 10-acre site that will accommodate a new school in that area to begin with."

The school district already owns the property.

The new school was made possible when voters approved a bond referendum last year. Construction is supposed to start in 2019, and it's expected to cost about $15 million.

But there are some concerns when it comes to construction and an increase in traffic.

"We definitely need more sidewalks, more signage," said Reams.

School leaders say to not worry because the community will be able to weigh in.

The new school is expected to hold between 500 to 600 children. Doors should open by 2021.

