Publix in Short Pump set to open Wednesday

By Megan Woo, Digital
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Publix at the Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center will open to customers on Wednesday.

The store, located at 3460 Pump Road, will open at 7 a.m.

Then on Nov. 1, another store will open in Colonial Heights. 

The chain's eighth Richmond-area store opens Nov. 4 in the Harbour Pointe Shopping Center on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

