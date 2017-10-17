DOJ works with China to curb fentanyl

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says he's looking into the legislation pushed by Representative Tom Marino, which weakened the Drug Enforcement Administration's authority over opioid distribution.

Rosenstein said he was not prepared to say the law should be repealed, but said he was very concerned about the law and would be looking into it.

Rosenstein said that illegal distribution of fentanyl from China is also a massive problem, and he is working with the Chinese government to stem the flow of illegal opioids.

However, he says, the Chinese government needs to do more.

"They are, in fact, helping us, but we need them to do more. We need them to do more because 20,000 American citizens lost their lives in 2016 and tens of thousands more were injured as a result of fentanyl manufactured in China, distributed from China to the United States."

Rosenstein said many times the fentanyl from China is pressed into pills and passed off as prescription opioids.

The acting DEA administrator says he's worried Americans only have a general awareness of the problem and do not think about the people behind the statistics.

