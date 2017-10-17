Group of faith leaders call on mayor to curb gun violence

A group of faith leaders in Richmond are calling on the mayor and community to take action in ending the recent spike of gun violence.

Richmond Clergy and Community Leaders gathered outside police headquarters on Tuesday to show support for officers.

They say police are doing all they can with the resources they have to help curb a growing homicide rate.

The group pushed for the mayor to expedite an emergency summit aimed at addressing the root causes of Richmond's violence.

