Petersburg murder suspect has charges withdrawn

A Petersburg murder suspect is out of jail.

The Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney says prosecutors were forced to withdraw charges against Patrick Parrish because they are having a hard time to get witnesses to testify.

He was supposed to go on trial on Monday for the shooting death of 24-year-old Michael Ward in a 7-Eleven parking lot in March.

Prosecutors say the charges could be reinstated if witnesses cooperate.

Parrish was released from Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information related to this crime can call Petersburg police at 804-732-4222.

