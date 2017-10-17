Man arrested after Colonial Heights student brings handgun on school field trip

A Petersburg man was arrested in connection with a handgun left in possession of a Lakeview Elementary School student.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a Colonial Heights school bus was transporting students from Lakeview Elementary School on a scheduled field trip. While on the bus, a school employee saw a firearm in a child's pants pocket. School officials say the firearm was taken from the student, who was then sent back to school.

The school's resource officer and an investigator were notified of the incident and opened up an investigation.

"It was determined through this investigation that a family friend had left his handgun at the student’s residence the night before," Colonial Heights police said in a release.

Colonial Heights police arrested Stanley Bernard Banks Jr., 30, of Petersburg, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing a juvenile to access a firearm.

Banks was released on a secured bond, and his next court date is set for Oct. 27 in Colonial Heights Juvenile Domestic Relations Court.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Colonial Heights police at 804-520-9300 (option 7) or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

