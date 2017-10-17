Richmond police arrest bank robbery suspect

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery in Richmond.

Around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call for a robbery at the SunTrust located in the 1100 block of Azalea Avenue. Officers say a man handed the teller a note, and the employee contacted police.

An officer who was nearby arrested the suspect without incident.

Police have not released the suspect's identity.

