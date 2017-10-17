DC police respond to shooting threat at Howard University - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

DC police respond to shooting threat at Howard University

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

Washington, D.C., police are investigating a threat of a shooter at Howard University on Tuesday. 

"This afternoon, we were anonymously notified of a potential shooter on campus," the school posted on Facebook.

Police have not confirmed whether or not there is a shooter on campus, but the school evacuated its administrative building. 

"Still nothing found," D.C. police posted to Twitter just before 1 p.m. 

