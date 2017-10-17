All-clear given at Howard University

An all-clear was given by Washington, D.C. police after officers investigated a threat of a shooter at Howard University on Tuesday.

Police swept through the campus and did not find anything. The school evacuated its administrative building.

"This afternoon, we were anonymously notified of a potential shooter on campus," the school posted on Facebook.

This afternoon, we were anonymously notified of a potential shooter on campus. We took the call seriously and police are investigating. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Because the safety of our students and staff are our number one priority, the Admin Bldg has been evacuated. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Police are currently conducting a sweep of campus. All students & staff should stay in place & shelter in place until further notification — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

UPDATE: Still investigating. Police are sweeping all buildings. HU community, please stay in place, shelter in place. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Update: The scene @HowardU has been CLEARED and lockdown lifted. Nothing found. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

