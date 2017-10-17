All-clear given at Howard University - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

All-clear given at Howard University

Howard University (Source: Facebook) Howard University (Source: Facebook)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

An all-clear was given by Washington, D.C. police after officers investigated a threat of a shooter at Howard University on Tuesday.

Police swept through the campus and did not find anything. The school evacuated its administrative building.

"This afternoon, we were anonymously notified of a potential shooter on campus," the school posted on Facebook.

