Prince George police search for larceny suspects

Police in Prince George are searching for two larceny suspects.

Officers say around 11:47 a.m. on Oct. 13, one of the suspects walked into the victim’s yard on Robert E. Lee Drive in the Stratford Woods neighborhood, stole a purple and black mountain bike and then headed toward Hermitage Court.

The other suspect was riding a white or silver bike, police said on Facebook.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects can call Officer Blankenship at 804-733-2773.

