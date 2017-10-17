NBC12's Sarah Bloom talks about life as a mom in podcast

NBC12's Sarah Bloom was recently featured on a podcast with The Mama Retreat to discuss life as a mom.
According to The Mama Retreat's iTunes page, the show is for "the stressed out mama, the sleep deprived mama, the mama who needs a whole lot of love. Owner of The Mama Retreat, Becca Campbell, shares her mission to serve Mamas while connecting with other Mamas who can inspire and encourage."
CLICK HERE to listen on iTunes.
