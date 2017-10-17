Air show reunites WWII pilot with B-24

A B-24 bomber touched down in Chesterfield County as part of a nationwide air show. But, this event holds a special meaning for one Chesterfield veteran.

Warren Williams, 99, actually flew B-24's in New Guinea during World War Two. He survived a crash landing and retired from flying shortly afterward.

This is the first time Warren has seen one of these aircrafts in about a decade.

