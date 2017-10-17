Report: People with disabilities, black students suspended at higher rate

A report shows that schools across Virginia are suspending students at an alarming rate. During the 2015 to 2016 school year, 131,500 out-of-school suspensions were issued to over 70,000 students, according to the Legal Aid Justice Center's Suspended Progress report.

The report says this is an increase in the state's suspension rate after four years of a downward trend.

The Legal Aid Justice Center says:

Students with disabilities were suspended at rates 6 times higher than that of non-disabled students; African-American students were suspended at rates 3.8 times higher than Hispanic and white students.

The short-term suspension rate increased in 2015-2016 after years of significant steady decline.

Virginia schools continue to suspend very young students at an astonishing rate, issuing over 17,300 short-term suspensions and at least 93 long-term suspensions just to children in pre-K through 3rd grade

The vast majority of all suspensions were issued for minor offenses, with approximately two-thirds of all suspensions issued for behavior offenses like possession of cell phones, minor insubordination, disrespect, and using inappropriate language.

Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12