Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Powhatan Walmart

Powhatan Crime Solvers is asking for the public's help find the suspects wanted for shoplifting.

They have been involved in at least three cases of shoplifting from the Powhatan Walmart. The suspects have been seen in several different vehicles and have taken several TVs and computers.

Anyone with any information about these suspects should call Powhatan Crime Solvers at 804-403-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12