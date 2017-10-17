Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Powhatan Walmart

A report shows that schools across Virginia are suspending students at an alarming rate.More >>
Police in Prince George are searching for two larceny suspects.More >>
Powhatan Crime Solvers is asking for the public's help find the suspects wanted for shoplifting.More >>
Firefighters battled a blaze for more than two hours in Powhatan on Monday night.More >>
The sheriff's office says Madelin R. Gomez was last seen on Oct. 9 and may be with a man in Rockville, Maryland.More >>
