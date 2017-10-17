What's Driving You Crazy: Construction near Rocketts Landing

NBC12 viewers have reached to Candice Smith to find out what's going on with a project along Main Street near Rocketts Landing.

There's a lot happening in the area including new traffic lights, a roundabout and widening of East Main Street. This will include new parking areas, bike lanes and new space for the GRTC Rapid Transit system.

On top of that work, crews are also relocating or shifting part of Dock Street near the James River.

The construction is expected to continue this fall and wrap up in early 2018.

