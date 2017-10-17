Animals rescued from blaze in Powhatan

It took crews about two hours to get the blaze under control. (Source: Huguenot Volunteer Fire Dept)

Firefighters battled a blaze for more than two hours in Powhatan on Monday night.

The Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department says first responders rescued two cats and a dog in the blaze in the Maple Grove subdivision.

No injuries were reported.

There's currently no information on what started the fire.

