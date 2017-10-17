Northam's lead shrinks to 4 points in new poll

Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam are vying for Virginia's governor.

Democrat Ralph Northam's lead over Republican Ed Gillespie has shrunk to just 4 points in a new poll by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

Northam, Virginia's current lieutenant governor, has 48 percent of the support, compared to 44 percent of support for Gillespie, the former GOP National Committee chair.

The percentage difference falls within the poll's margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.2 percent.

Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra polls at 3 percent; 5 percent of voters remain undecided.

Earlier this month, Northam held a 7 point lead.

"With even a weak third-party candidate on the ballot, the winner may not cross the 50 percent mark," said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center. "But there’s plenty of room and time left for Northam to close the deal or for Gillespie to close the gap."

The latest poll does not include information for the lieutenant governor or attorney general races.

The Wason Center surveyed 1,085 registered voters from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

