14-year-old girl missing in Spotsylvania

Madelin R. Gomez (Source: Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office) Madelin R. Gomez (Source: Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office)
SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) -

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who may be with a man.

The sheriff's office says Madelin R. Gomez was last seen on Oct. 9 and may be with the man in Rockville, Maryland. 

She's Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 108 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-582-7115.

