14-year-old girl missing in Spotsylvania

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who may be with a man.

The sheriff's office says Madelin R. Gomez was last seen on Oct. 9 and may be with the man in Rockville, Maryland.

She's Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 108 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-582-7115.

If you have ANY information, please contact Deputy Curtis! pic.twitter.com/RpOvYe7Pa8 — Spotsylvania Sheriff (@SpotsySheriff) October 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12