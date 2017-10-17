14-year-old girl missing in Spotsylvania

Democrat Ralph Northam's lead over Republican Ed Gillespie has shrunk to just 4 points in a new poll by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.More >>
Democrat Ralph Northam's lead over Republican Ed Gillespie has shrunk to just 4 points in a new poll by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The sheriff's office says Madelin R. Gomez was last seen on Oct. 9 and may be with a man in Rockville, Maryland.More >>
The sheriff's office says Madelin R. Gomez was last seen on Oct. 9 and may be with a man in Rockville, Maryland.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is searching for the person who vandalized the Jefferson Davis statue overnight.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is searching for the person who vandalized the Jefferson Davis statue overnight.More >>
Hard-right conservatives frustrated by the stalled agenda in Congress wrote in a letter last week during the Senate's break that McConnell and his leadership team should step aside.More >>
Hard-right conservatives frustrated by the stalled agenda in Congress wrote in a letter last week during the Senate's break that McConnell and his leadership team should step aside.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>