Jefferson Davis statue vandalized

The Jefferson Davis statue was vandalized overnight. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for the person who vandalized the Jefferson Davis statue overnight.

Early Tuesday morning, the word "racist" was spotted on the statue, which is at Monument Avenue and North Davis Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

