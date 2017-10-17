'We want a family atmosphere': Sports league weighs in on former coach's arrest

After a former softball coach in Orange County was accused of having inappropriate contact with children, a Henrico sports league is weighing in on what it is doing to keep young players safe, and how they keep close watch on who's coaching their boys and girls.

The Glenn Lee Lions have been going strong for more than five decades. The President says he's never had a problem because he double checks before there ever is one.

State police are handling the investigation into Cathy Rothgeb, a former softball coach for both Orange County High School and several youth recreation leagues. She’s accused of cruelty and sexual battery of children. One of the alleged victims was under 13 years of age.

Former youth softball coach arrested on 34 sexual assault charges

"When you hear about it, it just punches you in the gut for me,” said Loren Johnson.

That's because he is the parent of 10 and 12 year old boys. Both Brennan and Braylon play for the Glen Lee lions in Henrico.

"Sports is definitely a safe space for the kids, it's supposed to be that way," Johnson said.

Investigators say Rothgeb's inappropriate involvement spanned a decade.

"Nobody said anything for 10 years, unbelievable,” said Robert Scott, President of the Glenn Lee lions.

His players range in age from 5 to 14. That’s why his coaches are placed under heavy scrutiny before making contact with the boys.

"Criminal background checks, any crimes involving kids…Any crimes involving kids, you can't be a part of it. Red flag all day long…I get to know them personally before I allow them to be a part of our organization,” Scott said.

He also works to create an atmosphere where the players feel comfortable voicing any concerns and one where parents play an active role.

"Things that are going on in society right now and people taking liberties with children … My wife and I both are very involved,” Johnson said.

There are nearly three dozen indictments against Rothgeb. Some of the charges include forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration. She's being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12