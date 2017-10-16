NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12- Week of October 16

Here's the latest NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 high school football poll, as voted on by members of each staff. Some shuffling took place in the back half of the poll following Friday's action.

1) Hermitage (8-0, last week #1) - Once again Hermitage is the unanimous pick for the top spot. The Panthers had no trouble last week in a 33-0 win over Mills Godwin.

2) Dinwiddie (7-0, last week #2 ) - Dinwiddie used a big second half to top Meadowbrook 38-6, and stayed perfect on the year.

3) Highland Springs (6-1, last week #3) – The Springers remain third in this week's poll after a bye week.

4) Monacan (7-0, last week #4) – Monacan put up 41 first half points and cruised to a victor over Cosby to remain a solid fourth.

5) Manchester (6-1, last week #5) – The Lancers' big 24-21 victory over L.C. Bird keeps them fifth in the rankings.

6) Thomas Dale (5-2, last week #6) – The Knights posted another shutout win on Friday, blanking Petersburg, 36-0.

7) L.C. Bird (5-2, last week #7) – The Skyhawks fell to Manchester at home, but did not lose any ground in the rankings this week.

8) Hopewell (6-1, last week #8) - Hopewell blanked Prince George, 26-0, to win its sixth straight and stay eighth in the poll.

9) Lee-Davis (6-1, last week #10) – A big second half powered the Confederates past Atlee, and up a spot in this week's rankings.

10) Henrico (5-2, last week #12) – Henrico moved into the top ten after gritting out a 21-14 victory at Varina on Friday.

11) Goochland (7-0, last week #11) – The Bulldogs keep adding wins to their season, most recently a 58-8 triumph at Bluestone to remain unblemished, and stay in the number eleven spot.

12) Varina (5-2, last week #12) – Varina lost a heart-breaker to Henrico on Friday, but still stay in the rankings this week.

