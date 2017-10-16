NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12- Week of October 16

Colonial Heights native Gray Gaulding crossed the line in ninth place on Sunday at Talladega, his first ever top ten finish in a Monster Cup race.More >>
Colonial Heights native Gray Gaulding crossed the line in ninth place on Sunday at Talladega, his first ever top ten finish in a Monster Cup race.More >>
Here's the latest NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 high school football poll, as voted on by members of each staff. Some shuffling took place in the back half of the poll following Friday's action.More >>
Here's the latest NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 high school football poll, as voted on by members of each staff. Some shuffling took place in the back half of the poll following Friday's action.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
Mike Rhoades and VCU held their annual 'black & gold' game Saturday at the Siegel Center in front of 4,300 fans.More >>
Mike Rhoades and VCU held their annual 'black & gold' game Saturday at the Siegel Center in front of 4,300 fans.More >>
Virginia Union topped Chowan, 35-10 Saturday.More >>
Virginia Union topped Chowan, 35-10 Saturday.More >>