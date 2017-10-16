Custom-fit condom company offers 60 different sizes

A custom-fit condom company called Global Protection Corp. has started to sell condoms that fit a variety of different sizes. Specifically, it’s offering 60 different sizes of condoms, with combinations of ten different lengths and nine different circumferences.

The Boston-based company has developed a website that allows men to download and print out a measuring guide of sorts, to choose the condom that will offer maximum protection and pleasure.

The business plan, according to company president Davin Wedel, is offering smaller condoms than those currently on the market.

“The average condom today is about 6.69 inches long," he said. “That’s great, but the average erect penis is actually an inch shorter.”

And that means that standard condoms often don’t fit well, and many men choose not to wear them.

The same can be said for circumference. Standard condoms come between 3.9 and 4.5-inches in circumference. Men with larger girth end up with an uncomfortable tightness from the condom, while smaller men may potentially run into issues with the condom slipping off.

The multi-sized condoms are being sold under the name “myONE,” and came about after the FDA recently changed the rules and regulations governing the manufacturing of the product.

