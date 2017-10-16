Driver runs red light, injures police officer in crash

Hard-right conservatives frustrated by the stalled agenda in Congress wrote in a letter last week during the Senate's break that McConnell and his leadership team should step aside.More >>
A Henrico police officer is recovering after being hit by a driver who ran a red light.More >>
A former youth softball coach was arrested on 34 charges related to sexual assaults in Orange County.More >>
The Greater Richmond Transit Company is holding meetings about expanding bus service further into Henrico County.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
With $37,500 in hand, he says all he wants now is to see his record expunged.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
Two people are behind bars after they allegedly stole a car from a couple who offered to make them dinner, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. According to the report, the victims, a husband and wife who recently moved to Myrtle Beach from Kentucky, met the suspects on the beach on September 28. The two couples agreed to split the cost of a hotel room for that night. Shortly after, they all drove to pick up some groceries.More >>
Bond was set at $100,000 for the man accused of reportedly spraying feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter on Sunday.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...More >>
