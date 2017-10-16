Driver runs red light, injures police officer in crash

A Henrico police officer is recovering after being hit by a driver who ran a red light.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Prince Henry Drive and Parham Road.

According to police, the driver ran a red light before colliding with the officer’s vehicle.

The officer only had minor injuries.

The other driver involved is now charged with running a red light.

