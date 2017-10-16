Websites could save you a trip to the vet with your pet

Hard-right conservatives frustrated by the stalled agenda in Congress wrote in a letter last week during the Senate's break that McConnell and his leadership team should step aside.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
It seems sites linking pet owners with medical experts are the next big thing.More >>
Once called "the worst of the worst in Henrico County," leaders say they're upset over a possible rent increase at Essex Village.More >>
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
The owner of an Auburn ice cream store is reacting after a weekend death in which a 3-year-old girl fell into the store's grease trap and drowned.More >>
Two people are behind bars after they allegedly stole a car from a couple who offered to make them dinner, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. According to the report, the victims, a husband and wife who recently moved to Myrtle Beach from Kentucky, met the suspects on the beach on September 28. The two couples agreed to split the cost of a hotel room for that night. Shortly after, they all drove to pick up some groceries.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
