Websites could save you a trip to the vet with your pet

(NPN) - When Tracy Skrasek walked into her bathroom one night, she got a horrifying surprise: Her dogs had chewed up her prescription drugs.

“I noticed it was my thyroid medication and of course panic, complete panic, set in,” Skrasek says.

Her regular vet was closed, so she jumped online and called a website offering ‘round-the-clock phone help. For $59, she got advice from a vet tech on how to tell if her pets were in trouble.

“It did save me from having to make a trip across town to an emergency vet,” she says.

It seems sites linking pet owners with medical experts are the next big thing. Veterinarian Lori Teller of the American Veterinary Medical Association says there are now dozens out there.

“If your pet is not feeling well, or you think your pet is hurt, you want an answer now,” Teller says.

“Just Answer” and “Vet Live” allow you to talk with vets and charge per chat.

At Ask.Vet, pet owners can text with pet doctors as often as they want for a yearly charge.

But Dr. Teller says in most cases a vet who has never seen your pet can’t diagnose or prescribe medications.

“There are lots rules and regulations that dictate what veterinarians can do with telemedicine.” she says.

Teller recommends that if you use one of these sites, ask the experts about their credentials. She says they can absolutely be a good resource in some situations, but if something seems serious, don’t delay seeing a vet.

“We don’t want to misdiagnose or provide inadequate treatment to any pet, and the physical exam is going to be key for that,” she says.

Tracy Skrasek says the advice was worth it: Her dogs were OK.

And now she keeps medication in a hiding spot where her Labradors can't get it.

“For us, it paid off. It was worthwhile,” Skrasek says. “And they even called back the next day to ask how the two girls were doing.”

If you have an established relationship with your vet, you may also want to ask if they’d be willing to email or text with you, if that’s an easier way to communicate about your pet.

