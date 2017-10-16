GRTC to hold meetings about expanding bus service further into Henrico

The Greater Richmond Transit Company is holding meetings about expanding bus service further into Henrico County.

The purpose of the meetings is to conduct a survey if people want extended bus service in eastern and western Henrico.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Tuckahoe Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you can't attend these meetings, you can take a survey by clicking here.

