Volunteers help clean up vandalized pet cemetery

Thanks to the help of some volunteers, a vandalized pet cemetery has been completely fixed up.

More than 90 headstones were overturned or smashed at the cemetery behind Tuckahoe Middle School in Henrico.

The owner sent NBC12 numerous photos showing the damage, including a glass vase that was smashed on one of the markers.

And just a couple days later, some good news – an outpouring of support from the community led to a complete cleanup! The owners say nothing was lost permanently.

The owners say police are working on new leads in the case provided by witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12