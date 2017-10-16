Proposed rent increase at Essex Village upsets Henrico leaders

Once called "the worst of the worst in Henrico County," leaders say they're upset over a possible rent increase at Essex Village.

According to a letter sent to county leaders, Maggie Lena Walker Apartments LLC, the “Proposed Owner” of the project, submitted a request for approval for an increase in the maximum permissible rents. It says it was submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The letters also says you “should not be affected by an increase in the rent.”

The letter is signed by the prospective buyer of the property, Ernst Valery with EVI Equity whose website says is based out of Baltimore, MD.

However, the possible rent increase could affect tax payers.

There are two increases, one effective October 23 and another increase upon completion of rehab.

Here’s the breakdown:

1 BR – Current Rate: $750, Oct. 23 Rate: $850, Proposed Rent Upon Completion: $1,055

2 BR – Current Rate: $867, Oct. 23 Rate: $1,025, Proposed Rent Upon Completion: $1,190

3 BR – Current Rate: $969, Oct. 23 Rate: $1,220, Proposed Rent Upon Completion: $1,385

“I can't wrap my head around how HUD is actually paying these kinds of rents,” says Henrico County manager John Vithoulkas. “If this is the answer, the answer needs to be there are portable vouchers. We’ve (county leaders) been trying to set up a meeting with the secretary of HUD. And really, until we have that meeting and an understanding of some of these practices, we're not going to feel like this issue is being addressed.”

For months, NBC12 has been investigating the living conditions at the county’s largest subsidized housing complex. It includes broken pipes, broken railings, plumbing leaks and infestations.

The management company, PK Management, has come under fire for its lack of maintenance and letting the complex fall into disrepair.

Most recently, the owners, VA Essex Investors LLC were taken to court by the county for multiple building code violations. The charges were dismissed because management fixed the issues.

NBC12 reached out to Ernst Valery for comment but has not yet heard back.

